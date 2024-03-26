Marathon sessions scheduled for no confidence debate

The first and second day of the debate on the no confidence motion tabled by the opposition PASOK party (socialist) will last well past midnight, Parliament speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas announced Tuesday.

Tassoulas said the session will be expended because nearly every one of the 300 MPs have expressed interest in taking part on the debate.

A three-day debate on a no-confidence motion is mandatory.

The first day of the debate, which began Tuesday, will last until 3 a.m. Wednesday, Tassoulas said.

On Wednesday, Parliament will convene at 9 a.m. and the session will last, without interruption, until early Thursday.

On Thursday, the final day, the session will resume at 9 a.m. and the electronic vote will start at around 8-9 p.m.

The debate will wrap with the leaders of the parties speaking, in reverse order to the number of MPs they have, leaving Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the final speaker. Parliamentary group leader Sokratis Famellos will speak for main opposition SYRIZA, as party leader Stefanos Kasselakis, elected last October, is not an MP. Kasselakis, 35, is serving a 20-stay stint as an enlisted Army private.