Greece also on alert after Moscow terror attack

In the wake of the gruesome attack last Friday in Moscow and the mounting concerns among Western security and intelligence agencies, the Hellenic Police and the National Intelligence Service have reportedly jointly decided to intensify checks at the country’s entry points, migrant detention centers and beyond.

One of the reasons for concern is that the Islamic State of Khorasan or ISIS-K group has recently attempted to expand its activities from Central Asia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan or Kyrgyzstan to Europe.

Significantly, before the deadly attack on the Moscow concert venue Crocus, United States officials warned that ISIS-K retains the capability and desire to attack targets of US and Western interest. Just last December, moreover, authorities in Austria and Germany foiled plans for terrorist attacks by mainly Tajik nationals acting on behalf of ISIS-K.