Dust cloud from Africa blankets Greece, prompting health warnings

Swathes of Greece were shrouded in haze on Wednesday as persistent southerly winds carried waves of dust from the African continent across the eastern Mediterranean. The phenomenon is expected to persist on Thursday.

The dust cloud has significantly reduced visibility in large parts of the country, including the capital Athens. The southern island of Crete was particularly hard hit, with western areas reporting airborne dust levels exceeding 50 µg/m³. Local health authorities have advised individuals with respiratory issues, young children, and the elderly to limit outdoor activities.

Meteorologists forecast that conditions will begin to improve from Friday onwards.