NEWS

Dust cloud from Africa blankets Greece, prompting health warnings

Dust cloud from Africa blankets Greece, prompting health warnings
[InTime News]

Swathes of Greece were shrouded in haze on Wednesday as persistent southerly winds carried waves of dust from the African continent across the eastern Mediterranean. The phenomenon is expected to persist on Thursday.

The dust cloud has significantly reduced visibility in large parts of the country, including the capital Athens. The southern island of Crete was particularly hard hit, with western areas reporting airborne dust levels exceeding 50 µg/m³. Local health authorities have advised individuals with respiratory issues, young children, and the elderly to limit outdoor activities.

Meteorologists forecast that conditions will begin to improve from Friday onwards.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strong wind reroute flights on Crete
NEWS

Strong wind reroute flights on Crete

Whirlwind causes damage in western town of Messolongi
NEWS

Whirlwind causes damage in western town of Messolongi

Omens not boding well after 2023 record heat
NEWS

Omens not boding well after 2023 record heat

Storms cause problems in Pieria, northern Greece
NEWS

Storms cause problems in Pieria, northern Greece

Stormy weather expected late Monday, Tuesday
NEWS

Stormy weather expected late Monday, Tuesday

Greece witnesses hottest winter on record
NEWS

Greece witnesses hottest winter on record