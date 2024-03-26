NEWS

Strong wind reroute flights on Crete

Strong wind reroute flights on Crete

Nearly 400 passengers traveling between Cyprus and Crete experienced delays and a good deal of hassle after gale-force winds caused their flights to be rerouted on Tuesday.

Both incidents concerned a Ryanair flight from and to the resort city of Paphos on the southwestern coast of Cyprus, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The incoming flight from Paphos, carrying 181 passengers, was originally intended to land in Hania on Monday afternoon but was delayed due to the weather. It was still unable to approach the airport on Crete’s northwestern end on Tuesday morning and was rerouted to Iraklio to the east.

The same airplane conducted the return flight back to Paphos, also taking off from Iraklio instead of Hania, with 193 passengers on board.

The passengers on both flights were ferried the 140 or so kilometers between the two airports by bus. 

Travel Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ferries to resume departures from Piraeus
NEWS

Ferries to resume departures from Piraeus

Holidaymakers returning to the capital
NEWS

Holidaymakers returning to the capital

Lufthansa flight to Dubai makes emergency landing in Rhodes
NEWS

Lufthansa flight to Dubai makes emergency landing in Rhodes

Cabbies start walk-off before general transport strike on Wednesday
NEWS

Cabbies start walk-off before general transport strike on Wednesday

Crete’s Iraklio airport to be closed February 19-24
NEWS

Crete’s Iraklio airport to be closed February 19-24

Romanians, Bulgarians to fly, sail passport-free to EU from end-March 2024
NEWS

Romanians, Bulgarians to fly, sail passport-free to EU from end-March 2024