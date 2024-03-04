Stormy weather expected late Monday, Tuesday

Stormy weather is forecast in the late hours of Monday and up to midday on Tuesday, the ​​Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) has said.

Monday night, going into the early hours of Tuesday, will see a storm front form in the western parts of the country, starting from the Ionian Sea and Epirus, eastern Macedonia, parts of Central Greece and the western Peloponnese, before gradually moving eastwards.

The wet and thundery weather is expected to last until midday Tuesday, by which point it will have reached all of Central Macedonia, Thrace, as well as the northern and eastern islands of the Aegean Sea.