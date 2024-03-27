NEWS

Sailor found dead in ship cabin in Perama

[AMNA]

A 35-year-old seaman, member of the crew of a Maltese-flagged cargo ship docked at the Perama shipyard repair zone, was found hanged in his cabin on Wednesday, Piraeus Central Port Authority said.

The man, a foreign national who worked as kitchen cleaner, was transferred to the General Hospital of Nikea where doctors confirmed his death. 

The Port Department of Perama opened a preliminary investigation into the death and ordered an autopsy.

The ship was stationed in Perama for maintenance and repair work.

Death

