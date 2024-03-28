NEWS

With dust to persist through Friday, experts warn of health risks

[InTime News]

High concentrations of Saharan dust that enveloped most of Greece on Wednesday are to remain Thursday and Friday, heaviest in the west and south of the country. Experts warn that bacteria, fungi and pollen can be embedded in African dust, further affecting vulnerable groups.

“African dust is harmful to our health because atmospheric circulation also favors the transport of particles containing heavy metals,” said Mata Tsikrika, president of the Union of Pulmonologists of Greece and member of the Pan-European Pulmonology Society’s climate change team. 

“What plays a vital role is the size of the particles, as they have the potential to incorporate various bacteria, fungi and pollen, affecting even more vulnerable groups,” she adds. 

However, according to Christos Zerefos, secretary-general of the Academy of Athens, “there is no work that proves that the climate crisis will make the appearance of African dust more frequent.”

Weather

