The highest concentrations of African dust were recorded in southern Greece on Thursday, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

The concentrations of PM10 particles exceeded 180 μg/m³ at noon and then gradually started decreasing.

“It is not paradoxical that it happens in March. It is usually accompanied by southerly winds and an increase in temperature,” the National Observatory’s Dr Kostas Lagouvardos told the AMNA news agency.