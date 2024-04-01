NEWS

Main defendant in Kolonos child pimping case gets life

Main defendant in Kolonos child pimping case gets life
[AMNA/ Alexandros Vlachos]

The main defendant, Ilias Michos, aged 55, in the Kolonos case for the sexual abuse and exploitation of a 12-year-old girl, will remain in prison for 20 years, which is the minimum term of the total 27 years imposed on him after the Athens mixed jury combined his sentences on Monday

The child’s mother, convicted only of extortion, is to be released on Tuesday after receiving a 20-month sentence, having spent 18 months in custody.

The second main defendant, after the jury combining sentences, faces a total of 18 years in prison.

A total of 26 defendants were involved in the case. The prosecutor has proposed that 15 of the convicted be granted suspensions so that everyone but the two main defendants avoid imprisonment. 

Proceedings continue, and the Court’s final decision on the sentences is expected late Monday or Tuesday.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Train officials released on bail
NEWS

Train officials released on bail

Court releases man who paid girl (16) for sex pending appeal
NEWS

Court releases man who paid girl (16) for sex pending appeal

Androulakis to call on Supreme Court to investigate tampered Tempe recordings
NEWS

Androulakis to call on Supreme Court to investigate tampered Tempe recordings

Mother gets life for murder of 9-year-old daughter
NEWS

Mother gets life for murder of 9-year-old daughter

Mother convicted of murdering daughter in Patra
NEWS

Mother convicted of murdering daughter in Patra

Main defendant in child pimping case found guilty
NEWS

Main defendant in child pimping case found guilty