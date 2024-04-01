Main defendant in Kolonos child pimping case gets life

The main defendant, Ilias Michos, aged 55, in the Kolonos case for the sexual abuse and exploitation of a 12-year-old girl, will remain in prison for 20 years, which is the minimum term of the total 27 years imposed on him after the Athens mixed jury combined his sentences on Monday.

The child’s mother, convicted only of extortion, is to be released on Tuesday after receiving a 20-month sentence, having spent 18 months in custody.

The second main defendant, after the jury combining sentences, faces a total of 18 years in prison.

A total of 26 defendants were involved in the case. The prosecutor has proposed that 15 of the convicted be granted suspensions so that everyone but the two main defendants avoid imprisonment.

Proceedings continue, and the Court’s final decision on the sentences is expected late Monday or Tuesday.