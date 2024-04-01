Interior Ministry’s probe on Greek diaspora voter email leak nears conclusion

The Interior Ministry’s Internal Control Unit is poised to unveil its findings regarding the leaked emails of Greek voters abroad, declared Deputy Minister of Interior, Theodoros Livanios.

During Monday’s parliamentary session, Livanios underscored that three separate investigations are ongoing: one by the Prosecutor’s Office, one by the Data Protection Authority and an internal inquiry led by the Ministry’s Unit of Internal Control, supervised by a public servant.

These investigations stem from a recent data breach case, initiated after New Democracy MP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou sent a mass email to Greeks abroad during her candidacy campaign for June’s European elections. Asimakopoulou has since withdrawn her candidacy.

Livanios revealed that the Ministry’s inquiry primarily focuses on process and archive security, evaluating the necessity for upgrades, while stating he remains uninformed about the findings of any of the three investigations.