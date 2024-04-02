Hellenic Train fined over pedestrian deaths

Greek railway operator Hellenic Train has been fined 100,000 euros over the deaths of two pedestrians, in 2023 in Thessaloniki and in January this year in Athens.

Even though the first death did not occur at a proper pedestrian crossing and was ruled a suicide, in both instances the trains involved had violated proper procedure, the Hellenic Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS) found.

According to RAS’ findings, both trains were being driven by one operator when they should have had two on the specific routes when the incidents took place. Problems were also found in relation to the certification of one of the drivers, while RAS further accuses the Italian state-owned company of failing to submit the required reports on the two events.

The fine comes as the Italian state-owned operator has been under intense scrutiny following the crash at Tempe in Central Greece last year that killed 57 people and left dozens injured.