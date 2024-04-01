NEWS

Thessaloniki metro to open in fall, after long wait

Thessaloniki metro to open in fall, after long wait

Thessaloniki will at long last welcome the opening of its first metro line at the end of November.

After a wait of nearly two decades, the metro’s arrival will serve up to 15% of the northern port city’s commuters, attracting some of the bus users and people who currently get around on foot, according to Apostolos Papagiannakis, an associate professor in network and transport planning at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

“In order to perform its role, extensions will have to be implemented and at the same time a parking-transfer system will have to be created to attract car users,” he said, noting, however, that “unfortunately, these stations have not been built.”

According to transport expert Alexandros Tsavdaroglou, for the full benefits of the metro to be felt, “complementary measures are needed, such as more bicycle paths and sea transport, along with disincentives for cars in the city center.” 

