Three individuals were stabbed after minors clashed at a square in the Ionian island of Corfu on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster ERT.

A fight erupted among three minors, during which one of them brandished a knife, injuring the other two individuals as well as a 50-year-old who attempted to intervene.

The suspect has been apprehended.

ERT reported that the injured parties are not in life-threatening condition.