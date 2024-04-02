President calls for zero tolerance for gender-based violence

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has called for zero tolerance for gender-based violence, following the murder of a 28-year-old woman in an Athens suburb by her former partner.

“The murder of the 28-year-old woman … another case of femicide, has shocked and angered us,” the president said.

“It demonstrates in a harsh and painful manner one of the darkest and most sorrowful aspects of our society, as well as the urgent responsibility that the state has in combating gender-based violence and crime.

“There must be no room the tolerance of and inaction towards such phenomena.”

The 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her ex-partner outside a police precinct in Agioi Anargyroi, northern Athens, on Monday evening. She appears to have been on the telephone with the 100 emergency dispatch operator asking for a police car to take her home when she was attacked.