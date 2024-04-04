Man arrested for ex partner’s murder to testify

A man arrested for the murder of his former partner outside a police station in northern Athens on April 1 is expected to testify before an investigative magistrate later on Thursday.

The 39-year-old is facing charges of murder, illegal carrying and use of weapons.

A police statement Tuesday said victim, 28-year-old Kyriaki Griva went to the Agioi Anargyroi precinct with a friend on Monday night to seek protection from the suspect – against whom she had made formal complaints in the past for abusive behavior – after he saw him loitering outside her home.

She remained for eight minutes inside the Agioi Anargyroi police station before she exited and was fatally stabbed by her former partner, right next to the precinct. “The police car is not a taxi,” the emergency dispatch operator told her when she had requested a police escort, shortly before the 39-year-old attacker appeared and pounced on her.

Five officers, including the police station chief, have been suspended pending an investigation into their actions on the night of the murder.

Griva’s funeral service will be held at noon.