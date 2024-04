Greece’s Coast Guard said on Thursday it had rescued 37 migrants from a vessel off the southern coast of Crete.

The migrants were found on Wednesday night 18 nautical miles southeast of the small island of Gavdos. They were all collected by a container ship sailing nearby before they were transported by the Coast Guard to the port of Paleochora, near Chania.

The rescuees will be identified before they are transferred to a migrant camp on the mainland.