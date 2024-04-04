NEWS

Migration Ministry fined for data protection violations

Migration Ministry fined for data protection violations
A Greek flag and a European Union flag flutter inside a newly inaugurated closed-type migrant camp on the island of Samos, Sept. 18, 2021 (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

The Personal Data Protection Authority has imposed a 175,000-euro fine on the Migration and Asylum Ministry for the development and installation of the Hyperion and Centaur biometric control and surveillance systems at the reception centers for asylum seekers on islands of the Aegean.

Homo Digitalis, an organization that deals with the rights of internet users, in collaboration with the Hellenic League for Human Rights (HLHR), the HIAS organization of Greece and the academic Niovi Vavoula, reported the violation to the Data Protection Authority in February 2022.

The authority found violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a European Union regulation on information privacy in the European Union and the European Economic Area. 

According to the authority’s decision, “complete, accurate and clear information was not provided in order to sufficiently document the legality of the actions” carried out within the framework of these systems and concerning the processing of personal data. 

Technology Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus seeks EU help to curb surge of Syrian refugees from Lebanon
NEWS

Cyprus seeks EU help to curb surge of Syrian refugees from Lebanon

29 migrants rescued off coast of Gavdos
NEWS

29 migrants rescued off coast of Gavdos

Eight die as car carrying suspected migrants falls into Albanian ravine
NEWS

Eight die as car carrying suspected migrants falls into Albanian ravine

Coast Guard: 74 migrants found in wooden boat south of Crete
NEWS

Coast Guard: 74 migrants found in wooden boat south of Crete

Coast guard rescues 74 migrants near Gavdos
NEWS

Coast guard rescues 74 migrants near Gavdos

Coast Guard intercepts speedboat carrying migrants near Chios
NEWS

Coast Guard intercepts speedboat carrying migrants near Chios