Migration Ministry fined for data protection violations

The Personal Data Protection Authority has imposed a 175,000-euro fine on the Migration and Asylum Ministry for the development and installation of the Hyperion and Centaur biometric control and surveillance systems at the reception centers for asylum seekers on islands of the Aegean.

Homo Digitalis, an organization that deals with the rights of internet users, in collaboration with the Hellenic League for Human Rights (HLHR), the HIAS organization of Greece and the academic Niovi Vavoula, reported the violation to the Data Protection Authority in February 2022.

The authority found violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a European Union regulation on information privacy in the European Union and the European Economic Area.

According to the authority’s decision, “complete, accurate and clear information was not provided in order to sufficiently document the legality of the actions” carried out within the framework of these systems and concerning the processing of personal data.