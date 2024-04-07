Man’s body recovered from sea off Mount Athos

Authorities in Mount Athos have launched an investigation following the recovery of a man’s body from the sea on Saturday.

According to the coast guard, the man was about 40 years old, was about 1.70-1.75 centimeters tall, had a normal build and was wearing a dark-colored tracksuit and trainers.

“At noon yesterday, the Mount Athos Port Authority was informed by a private individual about the existence of a man’s body, in a state of advanced decay, in the sea area of Cape Arapi. Immediately, a coast guard patrol vessel went to the scene and crew recovered the body and transported it to Ierissos port,” it said.

The body is to be transferred to Thessaloniki for an autopsy. [AMNA]