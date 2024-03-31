Fatal accident at Chalkis shipyards leads to arrest of 44-year-old crew leader

In connection with the death of a 42-year-old worker at Chalkis Shipyards in Halkida, north of Athens, who was fatally injured during repair work on a passenger ferry flying the Cypriot flag, a 44-year-old individual responsible for ship repair activities was arrested on Sunday by the Halkida Port Authority.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday. The man died instantly.

The Halkida Port Authority is leading the accident’s investigation.