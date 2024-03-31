NEWS

Fatal accident at Chalkis shipyards leads to arrest of 44-year-old crew leader

Fatal accident at Chalkis shipyards leads to arrest of 44-year-old crew leader
[EviaThema.gr]

In connection with the death of a 42-year-old worker at Chalkis Shipyards in Halkida, north of Athens, who was fatally injured during repair work on a passenger ferry flying the Cypriot flag, a 44-year-old individual responsible for ship repair activities was arrested on Sunday by the Halkida Port Authority.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday. The man died instantly.

The Halkida Port Authority is leading the accident’s investigation.

Death Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shipyard worker dies in accident
NEWS

Shipyard worker dies in accident

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Thessaloniki

Tempe tragedy: ND points to railway regulations, SYRIZA blames former leadership
NEWS

Tempe tragedy: ND points to railway regulations, SYRIZA blames former leadership

Greek skier killed in Bulgaria’s Rila mountain range avalanche
NEWS

Greek skier killed in Bulgaria’s Rila mountain range avalanche

Man dies, another seriously injured after worksite accident
NEWS

Man dies, another seriously injured after worksite accident

Firefighters retrieve body trapped under construction machine
NEWS

Firefighters retrieve body trapped under construction machine