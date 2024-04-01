NEWS

Driver arrested after collision claims two lives at Veria bus stop

[Verianet]

Authorities have filed charges against the 64-year-old car driver after his vehicle collided with a bus stop in the northern city of Veria, resulting in the deaths of two women early on Monday. 

The incident occurred around 09:40 a.m. along the Veria-Skydra provincial road. The driver lost control of his vehicle, after allegedly feeling dizzy, striking the bus stop and fatally injuring a 68-year-old Greek woman and a 20-year-old Albanian woman.

The driver was arrested, and an investigation into the precise causes of the accident is underway by the Veria Traffic Department.

