Metsola in Cyprus as aid workers killed in Gaza strike on humanitarian relief convoy

A World Central Kitchen (WCK) barge loaded with food is seen arriving off the Gaza coast after traveling from the Cypriot port of Larnaca by ship along the EU’s maritime humanitarian aid corridor, in a handout image released on March 15. [Israel Defense Forces/ via Reuters]

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is in Cyprus overseeing EU humanitarian relief efforts for Gaza, just as an Israel Defense Forces strike on an aid convoy that had made it to the war-torn region through the maritime corridor from the southeastern Mediterranean island left seven dead.

“Early this morning we learned the tragic news of the death of seven humanitarian aid workers working for World Central Kitchen in Gaza in delivering desperately needed assistance,” Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said at a press conference with Metsola from the Joint Rescue and Coordination Center in Larnaca on Tuesday, speaking of “a sad day.”

Calling for an immediate probe into the aid workers’ deaths, he said that the US-based World Central Kitchen charity is a “crucial partner” in the initiative, dubbed Amalthea, to get aid to the enclave by sea.

“We need to double down on efforts to get aid to Gaza,” Christodoulides said.

“We must use all our resources to get answers and to bring in more relief,” Metsola added, describing the situation on the ground as “desperate.”

The EU’s approach, she said, “is to get more help into Gaza, save innocent lives and advance the need for a two-state solution that gives Palestinians a true perspective while giving Israel security.”

The seven aid workers were “traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle,” World Central Kitchen said in an announcement confirming their deaths.

Their convoy, it said, “was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route.”

The victims of the attack have been identified as being from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine.

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, also issued an announcement emphasizing the need for “absolute respect” for international humanitarian efforts and urging a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the volunteers’ deaths.