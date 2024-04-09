Young man killed in car crash; passenger seriously injured

A 27-year-old man died when the car he was driving veered out of control and crashed on Porto Rafti Avenue, southeast of Athens, on Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m.

According to reports, the vehicle seems to have careened into a bus stop at high speed before slamming into a telephone and an electricity post, killing the driver and injuring his passenger.

The 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by paramedics after firefighters managed to pull her out of the wreckage.

No one else was injured in the incident, which took place in the area of Markopoulo.