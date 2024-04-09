NEWS

Young man killed in car crash; passenger seriously injured

Young man killed in car crash; passenger seriously injured
[Kathimerini.gr]

A 27-year-old man died when the car he was driving veered out of control and crashed on Porto Rafti Avenue, southeast of Athens, on Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m.

According to reports, the vehicle seems to have careened into a bus stop at high speed before slamming into a telephone and an electricity post, killing the driver and injuring his passenger.

The 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by paramedics after firefighters managed to pull her out of the wreckage.

No one else was injured in the incident, which took place in the area of Markopoulo.

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man’s body recovered from sea off Mount Athos
NEWS

Man’s body recovered from sea off Mount Athos

First lawsuit of Tempe victim’s relatives heard
NEWS

First lawsuit of Tempe victim’s relatives heard

One dead, four injured in post-election violence in southeast Turkey
NEWS

One dead, four injured in post-election violence in southeast Turkey

Greece condemns killing of Gaza aid workers
NEWS

Greece condemns killing of Gaza aid workers

Cyprus to Gaza corridor will continue to operate, Cyprus president says
NEWS

Cyprus to Gaza corridor will continue to operate, Cyprus president says

Driver arrested after collision claims two lives at Veria bus stop
NEWS

Driver arrested after collision claims two lives at Veria bus stop