The Acropolis got €60 mln worth of visitors in 2023

Tourists visit the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis ancient hill in Athens, July 4. From April 1, 2024 Greece is planning to offer exclusive, guided tours of the Acropolis, its most powerful tourist magnet, to handfuls of well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours. It will cost 5,000 euros ($5,500) for a group of up to five people. [AP]

Revenue from visits to the Acropolis went up by €14 million from the previous year’s €46 million, the culture minister said on Monday.

Speaking to lawmakers in Parliament, Lina Mendoni said that “upgrades of all services,” such as a new electronic ticket system, have driven a “constant increase” in the iconic historical site’s revenues.

Responding to objections at a decision to increase the cost of admission, which opposition lawmakers say will go up as much as 300%, Mendoni said that the monument’s new pricing falls in line with policies established in other European Union member states, and that it will be implemented come April of 2025.

Compared to national monuments of a similar caliber in other EU countries, she said, ticket prices in Greece “are significantly lower.”