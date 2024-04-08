Defense Min holds strategic talks with US Assistant Secretary of State

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Jessica Lewis, and US Ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis, at the National Defense Ministry in Athens on Monday.

Dendias announced via social media that discussions centered on expanding and strengthening bilateral strategic defense cooperation between Greece and the US, emphasizing its significance for regional stability.

The talks also addressed security dynamics and recent events in Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean.

It is with great joy that I welcomed today the US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs @AsstSecPM, Jessica Lewis, at the Ministry of National Defence, accompanied by the Ambassador of the United States to Athens, @USAmbassadorGR, George J. Tsunis We… pic.twitter.com/rozsvyVMyZ — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) April 8, 2024