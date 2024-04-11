Mother and son found slain in Athens apartment

Police in Athens are investigating the apparent murder of a mother and son whose bodies were found in their home in the eastern suburb of Ilioupoli on Wednesday night.

The 63-year-old woman and her 36-year-old son were discovered after police officers breached the front door to their apartment following a complaint from neighbors that they had not seen the pair for a week and that a strong, unpleasant odor was coming from their house.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head and a shotgun was found in a different room from where their bodies lay, ruling out the possibility of murder-suicide. The back door to the first-floor apartment was open.

Investigators are looking for the husband, who, according to information, owns a shotgun.

The firearm has been sent for examination.