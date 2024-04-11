NEWS

Mother and son found slain in Athens apartment

Mother and son found slain in Athens apartment

Police in Athens are investigating the apparent murder of a mother and son whose bodies were found in their home in the eastern suburb of Ilioupoli on Wednesday night.

The 63-year-old woman and her 36-year-old son were discovered after police officers breached the front door to their apartment following a complaint from neighbors that they had not seen the pair for a week and that a strong, unpleasant odor was coming from their house.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head and a shotgun was found in a different room from where their bodies lay, ruling out the possibility of murder-suicide. The back door to the first-floor apartment was open.

Investigators are looking for the husband, who, according to information, owns a shotgun.

The firearm has been sent for examination.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki man convicted for abusing family
NEWS

Thessaloniki man convicted for abusing family

European Parliament scandals with a Greek twist
NEWS

European Parliament scandals with a Greek twist

Spike in domestic violence reports raises concerns in Greece
NEWS

Spike in domestic violence reports raises concerns in Greece

Two parents accused of taking children to drug buy
NEWS

Two parents accused of taking children to drug buy

Police nab meth dealers in downtown Athens
NEWS

Police nab meth dealers in downtown Athens

Police officers’ responsibilities ascertained in Griva murder
NEWS

Police officers’ responsibilities ascertained in Griva murder