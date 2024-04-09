Spike in domestic violence reports raises concerns in Greece

Authorities have received a flurry of reports regarding incidents of domestic violence since Monday. A total of 142 complaints have been filed, resulting in 54 arrests.

The spike in reports follows the recent femicide in Agioi Anargyroi, where Kyriaki Griva tragically lost her life, allegedly murdered by her former partner right outside the police station.

This incident has heightened concerns over domestic violence and threats, prompting increased vigilance and law enforcement efforts.