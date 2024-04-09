Police officers’ responsibilities ascertained in Griva murder

​​​​​​The internal investigation of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) into the murder of Kyriaki Griva outside a police precinct last week has ascertained disciplinary lapses and criminal responsibilities of the officers that were on duty on the night of the incident on April 1.

Griva, 28, was murdered by her ex-partner shortly after leaving the police precinct in Agioi Anargyroi in northern Athens, where she had gone to report him for stalking, and to request a police escort home.

The Athens District Attorney’s Office had asked Internal Affairs to investigate whether the officers on duty were guilty of dereliction of duty, and to take note of what was communicated between the victim and the operator of the Immediate Action Center, as well as the footage of precinct security cameras.

New instructions were issued by ELAS on April 5 for dealing with incidents of domestic violence, with clarifications on guidance issued in August 2021.