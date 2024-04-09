Police nab meth dealers in downtown Athens

Police in Athens are questioning two men who were arrested on narcotics charges after being found in possession of more than 5 kilograms of the potent synthetic drug crystal methamphetamine.

The arrests were carried out on Monday by investigators with the Attica anti-narcotics squad who were acting on a tip-off indicating that the two suspects, aged 31 and 41 years old, are part of a bigger racket dealing in illegal drugs. The racket is thought to have links beyond Greece’s borders, which are being investigated.

The 5.4 kg of methamphetamine crystals seized in the downtown Athens operation on Monday were wrapped in plastic packages concealed in a suitcase.

Officers also found the men to be carrying 1,650 euros in cash, as well as Turkish and Bulgarian banknotes worth roughly 65 euros.