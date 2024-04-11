Samos, Greifswald cultivate cross-cultural bonds through student exchange program

The Municipal Authority of Eastern Samos is holding its fourth consecutive student exchange program this month, in cooperation with Germany’s Greifswald.

State broadcaster ERT on Thursday reported that 14 pupils and two teachers/chaperones from the German city have been on the eastern Aegean island since April 7, staying at the homes of local students, where they have been enjoying the local culture and island’s natural attractions.

Their stay ends on Saturday.

In September, meanwhile, they will offer hospitality to a group of students from the Samos High School who will travel to Germany as part of the program.

According to ERT, the German youngsters have been most enthused by the traditional Greek dancing lessons and visits to remote villages in the island’s mountains.

Apart from enriching the participating pupils’ cultural experiences, the program is aimed at raising environmental awareness. To this end, the Samos local authority planned beach cleanups and visits to the Forestry Service, the Volunteer Firefighter Corps, the Archipelagos Institute for Marine Protection and other organizations.