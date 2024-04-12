FOREIGN-POLICY

Sakellaropoulou: Greece supports Belarusian aspirations for democracy

[Presidency.gr]

Greece supports the aspirations of the Belarusian people for democracy and human rights, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has told exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

At a meeting in the Presidential Mansion in Athens, Tsikhanouskaya briefed Sakellaropoulou on the situation in her country and the need for solidarity from the democratic world towards her people.

In 2020, Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania after running against incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Last month she marched to the country’s embassy in Lithuania, holding a photo of her imprisoned husband and demanding information about him after a year of being incommunicado.

Siarhei Tsikhanouski is among several prominent imprisoned opposition figures whom relatives say have not been heard from in a year or more. [AMNA, AP]

Diplomacy

