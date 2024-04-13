Search and rescue operation underway for overboard ferry passenger

A search and rescue operation got underway southeast of Hydra to find a ferry passenger who fell into the sea in unclear circumstances.

The coast guard operation is focused on an area 18 nautical miles southeast of the island.

A fellow passenger on the “Kissamos,” which was en route from Hania in Crete to Piraeus, raised the alert.

Two coast guard vessels, a navy helicopter, a coast guard helicopter and five vessels are involved in the search, which is being coordinated by the Joint Search and Rescue Operations Center.

A moderate breeze is blowing in the area. [AMNA]