Motorcyclist death rate way above European average

Motorcyclist deaths account for 38% of all road traffic accidents in Greece, compared to 18% in the rest of Europe, according to data. 

“One third of all fatal accidents are motorcyclists and 45% in the city again involve motorcyclists, a percentage that in the rest of Europe is lower,” Thanasis Tsianos, president of the Association of Greek Transport Experts, told Kathimerini on the sidelines of the 1st Sustainable Ride Conference this week.

He stressed the need to reduce speeds in residential areas to 30 km/hr, decrying the limited use of helmets. Accident data shows that seven out of 10 dead motorcycle and moped drivers were not wearing or were not recorded as wearing one.

“A study by the National Technical University of Athens showed that if Greece harmonized with European standards and 95% of motorcyclists used helmets… we would have almost reduced the deaths of motorcyclists by 50%,” he stressed.

