Fire ban starts early

The combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, low rainfall and strong winds has prompted authorities to declare wildfire season open as of Monday, April 15, the earliest Greece has ever started implementing fire prevention measures.

The decision was published last week in the Government Gazette following the recommendations of fire services in many parts of the country, which have become alarmed by the outbreak of several wildfires in the past week, seen as heralding a tough season ahead.

The measures include a ban on fires in the outdoors, be they by farmers and gardeners burning cuttings and brush, or campers cooking on open flames.