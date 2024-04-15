NEWS

Fire ban starts early

Fire ban starts early
File photo.

The combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, low rainfall and strong winds has prompted authorities to declare wildfire season open as of Monday, April 15, the earliest Greece has ever started implementing fire prevention measures.

The decision was published last week in the Government Gazette following the recommendations of fire services in many parts of the country, which have become alarmed by the outbreak of several wildfires in the past week, seen as heralding a tough season ahead.

The measures include a ban on fires in the outdoors, be they by farmers and gardeners burning cuttings and brush, or campers cooking on open flames. 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EIB to bolster civil protection in Greece with new €220 mln loan
ENVIRONMENT

EIB to bolster civil protection in Greece with new €220 mln loan

Verdict on 2018 Mati fire on April 29
NEWS

Verdict on 2018 Mati fire on April 29

Fire Service reports 67 blazes in forest and agricultural areas
NEWS

Fire Service reports 67 blazes in forest and agricultural areas

Fireproofing homes is late, as usual
ENVIRONMENT

Fireproofing homes is late, as usual

Europe’s wildfires in 2023 were among the worst this century, report says
ENVIRONMENT

Europe’s wildfires in 2023 were among the worst this century, report says

Larissa battles forest blaze amid nationwide firefighting effort
ENVIRONMENT

Larissa battles forest blaze amid nationwide firefighting effort