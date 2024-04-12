Verdict on 2018 Mati fire on April 29

The trial regarding the response to the deadly fire that ripped through the East Attica suburb of Mati in July 2018, which killed more than 100 people and left dozens injured, will finally reach its conclusion on April 29 at the first instance.

After months of legal proceedings, the court announced on Thursday that it will issue its verdicts on April 29 on the guilt or not of the 21 defendants who were tried over the handling of the devastating wildfire and the state apparatus’ criminal omissions.

Top executives of the state apparatus, the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection, as well as local government officials are in the dock, along with the man who, with criminal negligence, lit a fire in Daou Penteli, even though there were gale-force winds, which ultimately led to the disaster.

Unfortunately, the judiciary fell short of expectation and could not complete the judicial clearance of the case in a short time, adding yet another gray chapter with delays in the administration of justice.

However, during the trial, the court tried to make up for lost time and “rushed” the proceedings so that there will be a verdict at the end of the month.

Initially the court will decide which of the total of 21 defendants will be found guilty before ruling on the recognition or not of mitigating circumstances that will determine the extent of the sentences.

The trial prosecutor Panagiotis Maniatis has recommended guilty verdicts for nine defendants and the acquittal of 12, including the then Attica regional governor, Rena Dourou, and the then mayor of Marathonas, Ilias Psinakis.

Despite the fact that the decision will finally be issued, the risk of the statute of limitations has not disappeared, as until the decision becomes irrevocable, that is, after a possible appeal to the Supreme Court, the time limits remain tight.