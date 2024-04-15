Elon Musk raises alarm on Greece’s ‘population collapse’

Billionaire Elon Musk addressed Greece’s low birth rate in a post on Platform X on Monday.

Musk referenced concerns about “population collapse” by sharing a screenshot from a relevant article from the US independent broadcasting media The People’s Voice.

According to a study published in the general medical journal The Lancet, by 2050, three-quarters of the world’s countries are projected to experience population decline due to low birth rates.

In Greece, the birth rate has declined from 2.5 children per woman in 1950 to 1.4 children per woman in 2021, as reported by The Lancet.

Greece is one of dozens of countries experiencing population collapse due to low birth rates https://t.co/2qFA087SLJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024