NEWS

Elon Musk raises alarm on Greece’s ‘population collapse’

Elon Musk raises alarm on Greece’s ‘population collapse’
[Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters]

Billionaire Elon Musk addressed Greece’s low birth rate in a post on Platform X on Monday. 

Musk referenced concerns about “population collapse” by sharing a screenshot from a relevant article from the US independent broadcasting media The People’s Voice.

According to a study published in the general medical journal The Lancet, by 2050, three-quarters of the world’s countries are projected to experience population decline due to low birth rates. 

In Greece, the birth rate has declined from 2.5 children per woman in 1950 to 1.4 children per woman in 2021, as reported by The Lancet.

US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway
FOREIGN-POLICY

Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway

Despair makes young US men more conservative ahead of US election, poll shows
NEWS

Despair makes young US men more conservative ahead of US election, poll shows

Russian oil and products trapped on tankers hit by new Iran-related sanctions
FOREIGN-POLICY

Russian oil and products trapped on tankers hit by new Iran-related sanctions

‘Greece is redrawing energy map,’ says US ambassador
FOREIGN-POLICY

‘Greece is redrawing energy map,’ says US ambassador

Greece’s F-35 deal moves forward
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece’s F-35 deal moves forward

Defense minister holds strategic talks with US assistant secretary of state
FOREIGN-POLICY

Defense minister holds strategic talks with US assistant secretary of state