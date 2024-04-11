‘Greece is redrawing energy map,’ states US ambassador

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis emphasized the significance of Greece’s strategic partnership with the US at the 9th Delphi Economic Forum on Thursday.

“Greece is NATO’s most southern flank,” Tsunis said, underlining its crucial role as an ally for the US. He highlighted Greece’s participation in the planned co-production of Constellation-class frigates as pivotal to bolstering NATO capabilities, positioning the country at the forefront of defense cooperation.

Tsunis also praised Greece’s potential in the energy sector, especially with the interconnector between Cyprus, Greece and Israel. “Greece is in one of the top ten renewable energy producers in the world,” he noted, highlighting the country’s ability to “redraw the map” and reduce its reliance on imports from Russia.

Regarding the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, Tsunis stressed that “relations between Greece and Turkey have improved,” signaling positive developments in regional stability. He reiterated the US’s commitment to supporting this positive trajectory.

Moreover, he highlighted the deepening of Greece-US relations in the private sector, noting a significant influx of foreign direct investment into Greece.

“Foreign direct investment is flooding into Greece,” he stated, citing companies like Pfizer and Tesla seeking to establish a more robust presence in the country, which he said is indicative of the growing economic ties between Greece and the US.