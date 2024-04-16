NEWS

One dead, three injured in Piraeus building collapse

One man died and three more were injured when the room of an old building in a district of the port city of Piraeus collapsed on Tuesday morning, during renovation works.

Initial information indicated that the victim was a 31-year-old police officer who was trapped in a loading truck crushed by construction materials.

The two-story building on Neorion Street in Pasalimani was being renovated when the accident happened. 

A team of 24 firemen and an EMAK rescue unit were still trying to determine if more people have been tapped in the rubble. 

Officers who arrived at the scene detained five workers, the project contractor and the truck driver.

