Concern as 12 workers killed in work-related accidents in 23 days

Concerns have been expressed at the safety of working conditions in Greece, as 12 workers were killed in work-related accidents in the last 23 days.

In a statement, the Greek Federation of Technical Enterprises Workers’ Associations said that 60 workers have now been killed and 60 workers injured in workplace-related incidents this year.

It said there has been a “big increase” in fatal accidents on construction sites.

Last year, 179 people were killed and 287 were seriously injured in workplace-related incidents.