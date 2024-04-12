NEWS

Concern as 12 workers killed in work-related accidents in 23 days

Construction costs and interest rates are rising faster than new buildings these days.

Concerns have been expressed at the safety of working conditions in Greece, as 12 workers were killed in work-related accidents in the last 23 days.

In a statement, the Greek Federation of Technical Enterprises Workers’ Associations said that 60 workers have now been killed and 60 workers injured in workplace-related incidents this year.

It said there has been a “big increase” in fatal accidents on construction sites.

Last year, 179 people were killed and 287 were seriously injured in workplace-related incidents.

Employment Accident

