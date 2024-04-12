Concern as 12 workers killed in work-related accidents in 23 days
Concerns have been expressed at the safety of working conditions in Greece, as 12 workers were killed in work-related accidents in the last 23 days.
In a statement, the Greek Federation of Technical Enterprises Workers’ Associations said that 60 workers have now been killed and 60 workers injured in workplace-related incidents this year.
It said there has been a “big increase” in fatal accidents on construction sites.
Last year, 179 people were killed and 287 were seriously injured in workplace-related incidents.