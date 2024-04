A 61-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being crushed by a tractor for unknown reasons while working in his field in the Malades area of Heraklion, Crete, on Friday.

He was immediately transported to the Venizeleio Hospital of Heraklion with severe injuries.

Despite medical efforts, approximately 24 hours after the accident, he passed away.

Police are investigating the causes of the incident.