9 held over fatal building collapse in Piraeus

Nine individuals have been apprehended, three of whom are hospitalized, in connection with Tuesday’s fatal collapse of a two-story building along the Akti Moutsopoulou seafront road in Pasalimani, Piraeus.

A 31-year-old off-duty special guard of the Hellenic Police (ELAS), who was participating in the construction work, lost his life in the incident.

Seven of the workers involved in the construction have been detained at the police station. They are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

According to the police, one of the detainees is a contractor accused of violating building regulations and the general building code.

The remaining detainees face allegations of violating the building code.

The collapse of the building on Neorion Street on Tuesday prompted an emergency response involving 24 firefighters with 8 vehicles and an EMAK disaster response team.

Preliminary information suggests that the Municipality of Piraeus had issued an electronic permit for minor works.

An investigation into the incident is underway by the relevant department of the Fire Department.

