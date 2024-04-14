Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia

One person died in a bloody incident around 1:00 p.m. Sunday on Lemessou Street in Patissia, Athens.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA 36-year-old American man stabbed a 25-year-old Cuban inside an apartment before turning the knife on himself.\r\nThe victim succumbed to his injuries, while the assailant was rushed to downtown Evangelismos Hospital in serious condition.\r\nPolice homicide detectives are currently on site.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n