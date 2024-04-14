NEWS

Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia

Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia
File photo.

One person died in a bloody incident around 1:00 p.m. Sunday on Lemessou Street in Patissia, Athens.

A 36-year-old American man stabbed a 25-year-old Cuban inside an apartment before turning the knife on himself.

The victim succumbed to his injuries, while the assailant was rushed to downtown Evangelismos Hospital in serious condition.

Police homicide detectives are currently on site.

 
 
 
 
 

 

Crime Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia
NEWS

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident
NEWS

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician
NEWS

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra
NEWS

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra

Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law
NEWS

Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death
NEWS

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death