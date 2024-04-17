Traffic regulations for 41st Peace Marathon in Athens

Athens will enforce traffic regulations this Sunday for the 41st Peace Marathon.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., there will be phased disruptions to vehicle traffic, along with no-parking and no-stopping zones on designated avenues and streets in Marathon – Nea Makri, Rafina – Pikermi, Pallini – Gerakas – Anthousa, Agia Paraskevi, Chalandri, and Psychiko – Filothei municipalities.

Police advises drivers to cooperate to prevent traffic congestion.