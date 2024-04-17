NEWS

Traffic regulations for 41st Peace Marathon in Athens

Traffic regulations for 41st Peace Marathon in Athens
[InTime News]

Athens will enforce traffic regulations this Sunday for the 41st Peace Marathon.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., there will be phased disruptions to vehicle traffic, along with no-parking and no-stopping zones on designated avenues and streets in Marathon – Nea Makri, Rafina – Pikermi, Pallini – Gerakas – Anthousa, Agia Paraskevi, Chalandri, and Psychiko – Filothei municipalities.

Police advises drivers to cooperate to prevent traffic congestion.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
On a Greek island, volunteers remake burial site for refugees lost at sea
NEWS

On a Greek island, volunteers remake burial site for refugees lost at sea

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens

Greek soccer player’s alleged doping incident prompts UEFA investigation
NEWS

Greek soccer player’s alleged doping incident prompts UEFA investigation

Unions in Greece call widespread strikes, seeking a return to bargaining rights axed during bailouts
NEWS

Unions in Greece call widespread strikes, seeking a return to bargaining rights axed during bailouts

Juveniles face reformatory measures for assault on teacher in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Juveniles face reformatory measures for assault on teacher in Thessaloniki

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister