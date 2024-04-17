NEWS

Greek soccer player’s alleged doping incident prompts UEFA investigation

Following an alleged positive doping sample from a Greek soccer player after a match against Georgia in Tbilisi, UEFA and the International Testing Agency (ITA) have initiated an investigation. The Hellenic Soccer Federation (EPO) and the National Anti-Doping Agency (EOKAN) are currently awaiting official updates.

The ITA sent the results to UEFA after testing two international players, one of whom was of Greek descent. In case of a positive result, notification will be sent simultaneously to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), FIFA, EOKAN, UEFA, and the athlete. 

UEFA will inform the national federation to initiate procedures for the player’s provisional suspension, pending further investigation. 

Football

