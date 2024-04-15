NEWS

Arrest made in Nea Smyrni shooting incident

Arrest made in Nea Smyrni shooting incident
[InTime News]

Police have apprehended a 40-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni on Saturday, resulting in one person sustaining injuries.

The incident took place outside the Andreas Varikas Volley Stadium just before a match between the local team, Panionios, and OFI, a team from Iraklio, Crete. According to eyewitnesses, a verbal altercation involving five Panionios fans escalated, leading the suspect to draw a gun and shoot the victim in the thigh. The motive behind the altercation remains unclear.

The injured individual was transported to Gennimatas General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His life is not at risk.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered three bullets and one cartridge at the scene of the crime.

Furthermore, during a search conducted at the suspect’s residence on Sunday, law enforcement seized a knife.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rift among police over ‘golden boys’
NEWS

Rift among police over ‘golden boys’

Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia
NEWS

Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia

Minors arrested after violent incident in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Minors arrested after violent incident in Thessaloniki

Arrests made in Thessaloniki nightclub shooting incident
NEWS

Arrests made in Thessaloniki nightclub shooting incident

Police remove squatters from Komotini university
NEWS

Police remove squatters from Komotini university

Man takes his own life after domestic violence incident
NEWS

Man takes his own life after domestic violence incident