Arrest made in Nea Smyrni shooting incident

Police have apprehended a 40-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni on Saturday, resulting in one person sustaining injuries.

The incident took place outside the Andreas Varikas Volley Stadium just before a match between the local team, Panionios, and OFI, a team from Iraklio, Crete. According to eyewitnesses, a verbal altercation involving five Panionios fans escalated, leading the suspect to draw a gun and shoot the victim in the thigh. The motive behind the altercation remains unclear.

The injured individual was transported to Gennimatas General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His life is not at risk.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered three bullets and one cartridge at the scene of the crime.

Furthermore, during a search conducted at the suspect’s residence on Sunday, law enforcement seized a knife.