Coast Guard locates €2 million worth of cocaine

A lorry driver was arrested at the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa after coast guard authorities seized more than 2 million euro worth of narcotics from his vehicle.

According to the coast guard, a sniffer dog detected a concealed compartment containing 54 packages of cocaine weighing a total of 59 kg.

The drugs were reportedly offloaded from a ship originating in Italy.

The coast guard confiscated the narcotics, estimated to be worth €2,085,300, along with the lorry and two mobile phones.