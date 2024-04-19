FOREIGN-POLICY

Erdogan sees upcoming meeting with Mitsotakis as ‘important stage’

[InTime News]

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he views his upcoming meeting on May 13 with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “an important stage” in exploring how the relationship between Greece and Turkey can be improved.

“The Mitsotakis visit is a return visit. This is an important stage in our relationship. We will discuss how we can put them in a better position,” the Turkish president said.

On Thursday in Brussels, Mitsotakis announced that the meeting with Erdogan would take place on May 13 in Ankara.

The two leaders last met in December in Athens.

