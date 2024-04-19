Athens’ mayor: Work on new Panathinaikos stadium in Votanikos to begin in days

The new Panathinaikos stadium in Votanikos and the redevelopment project at the team’s old stadium on Alexandras Avenue will be ready by 2026, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the mayor said that the timetable for the completion of both stadiums is binding since funding will be lost otherwise.

He said permits had been approached for the demolition of existing structures in Votanikos and that the bulldozers are expected to start work in the coming days.