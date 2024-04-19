NEWS

Athens’ mayor: Work on new Panathinaikos stadium in Votanikos to begin in days

Athens’ mayor: Work on new Panathinaikos stadium in Votanikos to begin in days
[A&S Architects]

The new Panathinaikos stadium in Votanikos and the redevelopment project at the team’s old stadium on Alexandras Avenue will be ready by 2026, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the mayor said that the timetable for the completion of both stadiums is binding since funding will be lost otherwise.

He said permits had been approached for the demolition of existing structures in Votanikos and that the bulldozers are expected to start work in the coming days.

Panathinaikos Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
2004 Athens Olympics stadium closed after roof fails safety tests
NEWS

2004 Athens Olympics stadium closed after roof fails safety tests

Urban planning control legislation submitted
NEWS

Urban planning control legislation submitted

Buildings aging without plan for what comes next
NEWS

Buildings aging without plan for what comes next

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens

Opposition to building heights bonus growing
ECONOMY

Opposition to building heights bonus growing

Top court shoots down bonuses for taller buildings
NEWS

Top court shoots down bonuses for taller buildings