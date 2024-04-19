Mati: fire service official handed suspended sentence for false information

A senior fire service officer has been handed a two-year suspended sentence for submitting false information to the prosecuting authorities during their investigation of the 2018 Mati fire, in which 104 people lost their lives.

The officer, Ioannis Fostieris, was the commander of the fire service’s united operations coordination center when the fire happened.

The case reached court following a complaint from another fire officer concerning the Engage system, the software that records the location and movement of fire service vehicles.

On April 29, a court is expected to announce its decision in the case against 21 officials in relation to the tragedy.