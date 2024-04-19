NEWS

Mati: fire service official handed suspended sentence for false information

Mati: fire service official handed suspended sentence for false information

A senior fire service officer has been handed a two-year suspended sentence for submitting false information to the prosecuting authorities during their investigation of the 2018 Mati fire, in which 104 people lost their lives.

The officer, Ioannis Fostieris, was the commander of the fire service’s united operations coordination center when the fire happened.

The case reached court following a complaint from another fire officer concerning the Engage system, the software that records the location and movement of fire service vehicles.

On April 29, a court is expected to announce its decision in the case against 21 officials in relation to the tragedy.

Fire Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Verdict on 2018 Mati fire on April 29
NEWS

Verdict on 2018 Mati fire on April 29

Domestic dispute sparks house fire near Thessaloniki
NEWS

Domestic dispute sparks house fire near Thessaloniki

Mati fire victim seeks prosecution of ex-minister
NEWS

Mati fire victim seeks prosecution of ex-minister

Prosecutor targets nine over Mati fire
NEWS

Prosecutor targets nine over Mati fire

Prosecutor seeks 9 guilty verdicts over Mati fire
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks 9 guilty verdicts over Mati fire

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdicts over Mati fire
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdicts over Mati fire