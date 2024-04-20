NEWS

Contractor jailed pending trial over building roof collapse

A contractor arrested in connection with Tuesday’s collapse of a roof of a two-story building in Piraeus that killed one man was jailed on Saturday following his testimony before a court.

He is accused of violating building regulations and the general building code.

The collapse killed a 31-year-old off-duty police officer who was working in construction for extra income. He was crushed by falling debris and trapped inside a truck parked next to the building. Another three workers were injured.

A total of nine individuals have been apprehended in connection with the accident that took place during renovation work on an old building along the Akti Moutsopoulou seafront road of Pasalimani.

