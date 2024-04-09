NEWS

Mitsotakis to spearhead ND Euro election campaign

Mitsotakis to spearhead ND Euro election campaign
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to play a leading role in New Democracy’s European elections campaign. 

He said as much in his speech that closed the proceedings of the three-day conference marking the 50th anniversary of New Democracy.

“Behind the title and the names on the ballot paper is my name,” Mitsotakis said, clearly giving the European elections the character of national elections. 

In both his speeches, on Friday and Sunday, Mitsotakis went out of his way to exorcise the specter of abstention or loose voting.

The government’s main argument to convince its electoral base not to make a different choice is that a bad result “will distort the mandate that the government received a few months ago” and the country may enter into political instability.

“The opposition recently called for elections even though a few months ago [last summer’s national elections] the government received 41%,” a government source told Kathimerini, wanting to sound the alarm that if the result is around the 30% mark, the opposition will up the ante even more and the country will enter a path of instability.

Mitsotakis’ intention to take over the election campaign not just in words, but also in deeds, was on full display on Monday with visits to the islands of Rhodes and Tilos, at the start of tours throughout Greece. Moreover top ministers and government officials are excepted to “sweep the country.”

Northern Greece will play a central role in all tours, starting on Tuesday, when the prime minister will be in Thessaloniki. Macedonia and Thrace. “There will be no place left where we will not go,” a government official told Kathimerini.

The reason is none other than the pressure that the ruling conservatives are under from the right of the political spectrum, with the latest polls showing a leak of 1.5% from New Democracy to nationalist Greek Solution. 

EU Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Amendment extends postal voting rights to EU nationals in Greece
DIASPORA

Amendment extends postal voting rights to EU nationals in Greece

SYRIZA unveils initial candidates for European elections
NEWS

SYRIZA unveils initial candidates for European elections

Asimakopoulou states email data came from ND party official
NEWS

Asimakopoulou states email data came from ND party official

Defense, competitiveness and food security are Europe’s ‘big issues,’ says Greek PM
NEWS

Defense, competitiveness and food security are Europe’s ‘big issues,’ says Greek PM

EU says Russian election took place in highly restricted environment of war
NEWS

EU says Russian election took place in highly restricted environment of war

Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach
NEWS

Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach